Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Drops third straight

Crawford stopped 32 of 35 shots in a 4-1 loss to Colorado on Wednesday.

The surging Avalanche was too much for Crawford, who took his third consecutive loss. He's allowed 12 goals over those three starts, while receiving just five goals of support at the other end of the ice. Crawford will likely draw a night off Thursday at Winnipeg.

