Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Early exit due to groin injury
Crawford's removal from Friday's game against the Stars was due to a groin injury, Jason Lieser of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
The Blackhawks reportedly had plans to go with Crawford in the season finale against the Predators on Saturday, but as noted by Lieser, Cam Ward will most likely be called into action in back-to-back games to cap off the 2018-19 campaign. No stranger to adversity, Crawford overcame concussion problems and appeared in 16 of the last 17 games, only for the injury bug to rear its ugly head once again Friday night. Still, it's too early to know how severe the injury to Crawford is at the moment.
