Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Ends October poorly

Crawford allowed four goals on 28 shots in a 4-2 loss to the Canucks on Wednesday.

It was a tie game heading into the third period, but Crawford yielded a pair of third-period goals, as the Canucks took the lead for good. It was a pretty good first month for Crawford, but he definitely ended it on a sour note. In the last two games, he's yielded 10 goals on 64 shots, posting an .844 save percentage and 5.17 GAA.