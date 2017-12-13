Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Excellent in win over Panthers
Crawford stopped 35 of 37 shots in Tuesday's overtime win over the Panthers.
Crawford has been dynamite in three straight victories and is now 14-7-2 on the season with a .933 save percentage. The veteran netminder returned from injury Friday against the Sabres and has wasted no time returning to his usual self. Crawford is one of the most reliable fantasy netminders in the game and can be rolled out with confidence whenever the Blackhawks are in action.
