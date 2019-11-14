Play

Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Excellent versus Golden Knights

Crawford stopped 39 of 42 shots in Wednesday's 5-3 win over the Golden Knights.

Crawford gave up a pair of first-period goals, but the Blackhawks rallied for five straight tallies before the goalie would be beat in the final minute of the game. Crawford improved to 3-4-2 with a 3.24 GAA and a .908 save percentage. He's started four out of seven games in November, but the timeshare in the crease between Crawford and Robin Lehner should remain fairly even throughout the year.

