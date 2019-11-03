Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Exits early Saturday

Crawford was pulled from Saturday's game, Mark Lazerus of The Athletic reports.

Crawford allowed two goals on five shots in the opening five minutes of the game. It's unclear if he was pulled to enter the concussion protocol or just because he was struggling in the contest. Hopefully it's the latter for Crawford, who has a history with head injuries. Robin Lehner relieved Crawford in the road goal.

