Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Exits game in first after queasy start
Crawford was pulled in the first period Saturday against New Jersey after making just four saves on seven shots.
It was the second straight game against New Jersey in which Crawford was yanked. His save percentage is among the best in the league, but it's clear that the Devils have Crawford's number.
