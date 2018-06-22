Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Expected to participate in training camp
General manager Stan Bowman expects Crawford (upper body) to be back in action "around training camp," Ben Bokun of NBC Sports Chicago reports.
During a conference call Thursday, Bowman told reporters "What I said at the end of the year was still the case now, which is we expect Corey to be back. We don't have any reason to think that's not going to happen." Crawford hasn't played since he was diagnosed with an upper-body injury in late December, and updates on his condition have been few and far between since he last skated in a February practice, but Bowman's optimism suggests Chicago is still confident the two-time Stanley Cup champion will be fit to reclaim his role as the team's starting netminder in 2018-19. However, fantasy owners will want to take a wait-and-see approach with Crawford, as a more revealing update on his health likely won't be released until the Blackhawks' begin training camp in September.
More News
