Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Expected to play Thursday

Crawford (concussion) is expected to start in goal Thursday against the Coyotes, but a final decision on his status won't be made until after morning skate, Mark Lazerus of The Athletic reports.

As long as Crawford doesn't suffer any setbacks during morning skate, it appears as though he'll finally make his long-awaited return against Arizona. Confirmation on the veteran netminder's status should surface Thursday morning.

