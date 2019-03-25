Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Facing Avalanche Sunday
Crawford will draw the start Sunday against Colorado, Chris Wescott of the Blackhawks' official site reports.
Crawford faced Colorado on Saturday night as well, taking the loss while allowing three goals. His 3.03 GAA and .907 save percentage this season leaves plenty to be desired. He's still not very reliable despite his stronger play in the month of March (.921 save percentage and 2.42 GAA).
