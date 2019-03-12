Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Facing Coyotes on Monday

Crawford will tend the twine Monday against Arizona, Tracey Myers of NHL.com reports.

Crawford has struggled for most of the season but is coming off a strong performance, stopping 26 of 27 shots in a win over Dallas. Still, his .899 save percentage and 3.31 GAA are by far the worst numbers he's posted in a full season. It's hard to trust him in most fantasy formats at this point in the season.

