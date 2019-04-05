Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Facing Dallas
Crawford will patrol the crease in Friday's home game against the Stars, Jason Lieser of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Crawford has struggled a bit recently, suffering back-to-back overtime losses while posting a sub-par 3.28 GAA and .896 save percentage over that span. The veteran netminder will look to get back on track and pick up his 15th win of the season in a home matchup with a Dallas team that's only averaging 2.28 goals per game on the road this campaign, 29th in the NHL.
