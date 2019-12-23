Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Facing Devils

Crawford was in the starter's net during morning skate, indicating he'll guard the goal during Monday's home clash with New Jersey, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Crawford has struggled recently, suffering three straight losses while posting a sub-par 4.05 GAA and .891 save percentage. The veteran backstop will look to get back on track in a favorable home matchup with a struggling Devils team that's only averaging 1.88 goals per game at home this campaign, last in the NHL.