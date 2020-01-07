Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Facing Flames

Crawford will guard the goal during Tuesday's home clash with Calgary, Eric Lear of the Blackhawks' official site reports.

Crawford didn't face much rubber during his last start Sunday against Detroit, but he ultimately did enough to pick up his seventh win of the season, turning aside 19 of 21 shots en route to a 4-2 victory. The 35-year-old backstop will look to keep rolling in a home matchup with a Flames team that's only averaging 2.39 goals per game on the road this campaign, 25th in the NHL.