Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Facing New York
Crawford will guard the cage in Thursday's home matchup with the Rangers, Scott Powers of The Athletic reports.
Crawford has been fantastic since returning from injury last Thursday against Arizona, posting a 2-1-0 record while registering an impressive 1.69 GAA and .946 save percentage in three appearances. The 33-year-old netminder will look to keep rolling and pick up a third straight victory in a home matchup with a Rangers club that's only averaging 2.56 goals per game this campaign, 25th in the NHL.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Wins strong goaltender battle•
-
Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: In goal Tuesday•
-
Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: First win since December•
-
Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Starting in Columbus•
-
Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Takes loss in season debut•
-
Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Making long awaited return•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.