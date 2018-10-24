Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Facing New York

Crawford will guard the cage in Thursday's home matchup with the Rangers, Scott Powers of The Athletic reports.

Crawford has been fantastic since returning from injury last Thursday against Arizona, posting a 2-1-0 record while registering an impressive 1.69 GAA and .946 save percentage in three appearances. The 33-year-old netminder will look to keep rolling and pick up a third straight victory in a home matchup with a Rangers club that's only averaging 2.56 goals per game this campaign, 25th in the NHL.