Crawford will guard the goal during Saturday's Game 1 against Edmonton, Charlie Roumeliotis of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

Crawford missed most of training camp after testing postive for COVID-19, but he looked sharp during Wednesday's exhibition game against St. Louis. The 35-year-old backstop played well in two starts against the Oilers during the regular season, picking up a pair of wins while posting a 2.01 GAA and .923 save percentage.