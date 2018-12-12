Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Facing Pittsburgh

Crawford will guard the cage in Wednesday's home game against the Penguins, Charlie Roumeliotis of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

Crawford has had one of the worst stretches of his career over the past few weeks, suffering eight consecutive losses while posting an ugly 4.43 GAA and .871 save percentage over that span. The veteran backstop will look to start righting the ship while picking up his sixth victory of the campaign in a home matchup with a Penguins team that's averaging 3.21 goals per game on the road this season, eighth in the NHL.