Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Facing Predators

Crawford will guard the cage during Thursday's home game versus Nashville, Charlie Roumeliotis of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

Crawford was rock solid in his last start Tuesday against Calgary, stopping 26 of 28 shots, but he ultimately suffered his 14th loss of the campaign due to a lack of goal support. The 35-year-old backstop will need to be sharp in order to come away with a win Thursday, as the Predators are averaging 3.65 goals per game on the road this campaign, second in the NHL.