Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Facing Vegas
Crawford will guard the cage in Tuesday's home game against the Golden Knights, Mark Lazerus of The Athletic reports.
Crawford has struggled recently, suffering back-to-back road losses to the Capitals and Lightning while posting an ugly 4.20 GAA and .857 save percentage over that span. The 33-year-old netminder will look to get back on track and pick up his sixth victory of the campaign in a home matchup with a hot Golden Knights team that's won three consecutive games.
