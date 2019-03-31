Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Falls late in overtime

Crawford allowed three goals on 29 shots in a 3-2 overtime loss to the Kings on Saturday.

He held a 2-1 lead in the third period, but Michael Amadio tied it in regulation and Drew Doughty won it with a power-play goal in overtime to flip the result. Crawford's record fell to 14-18-4 with a 2.94 GAA and a .908 save percentage. The Blackhawks will rue the missed opportunity against the last-place team in the Pacific, as the overtime loss puts them six points out with four games to go. Crawford should start again Monday versus the Jets.

