Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Falls to Avalanche

Crawford turned aside 21 of 24 shots in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Avalanche.

Colorado's final goal was scored into an empty net. After winning five straight starts, Crawford is now 0-2-1 in his last three with a 2.72 GAA and .906 save percentage. The loss was a potentially devastating one for the Blackhawks' slim playoff chances as well, as they now sit six points back of the Avs for the final wild-card spot in the Western Conference, with two other teams between them.