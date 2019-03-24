Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Falls to Avalanche
Crawford turned aside 21 of 24 shots in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Avalanche.
Colorado's final goal was scored into an empty net. After winning five straight starts, Crawford is now 0-2-1 in his last three with a 2.72 GAA and .906 save percentage. The loss was a potentially devastating one for the Blackhawks' slim playoff chances as well, as they now sit six points back of the Avs for the final wild-card spot in the Western Conference, with two other teams between them.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Tending road net Saturday•
-
Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Outdueled by Hart•
-
Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Slated to start Thursday•
-
Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Win streak stalls with OT loss•
-
Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Going for sixth straight victory•
-
Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Wins fifth straight game•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...