Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Feels physically ready
According to Mark Lazerus of The Athletic, Crawford feels "ready to go" physically, but believes he'll probably need to log a few more practices to get his timing down before returning to game action.
This is fantastic news for the Blackhawks and Crawford's owners, as there was legitimate concern that the 34-year-old netminder may consider hanging up his skates after suffering his second major concussion in a little over a year against the Sharks on Dec. 16. Instead, the 2003 second-round pick appears to be on the verge of returning to the lineup, and could do so as soon as Wednesday against Detroit.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Full participant Monday•
-
Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Spotted at practice•
-
Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: On ice prior to practice•
-
Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Resumes skating•
-
Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: No timeline for return•
-
Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Back on injured reserve•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...