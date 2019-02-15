Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Feels physically ready

According to Mark Lazerus of The Athletic, Crawford feels "ready to go" physically, but believes he'll probably need to log a few more practices to get his timing down before returning to game action.

This is fantastic news for the Blackhawks and Crawford's owners, as there was legitimate concern that the 34-year-old netminder may consider hanging up his skates after suffering his second major concussion in a little over a year against the Sharks on Dec. 16. Instead, the 2003 second-round pick appears to be on the verge of returning to the lineup, and could do so as soon as Wednesday against Detroit.