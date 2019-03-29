Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Fends off Sharks

Crawford allowed four goals on 30 shots in a 5-4 win over the Sharks.

The game featured all nine goals being scored in the first two periods, with Crawford holding the high ground for the win over the final frame. His record improved to 14-18-3 with a 2.94 GAA and a .908 save percentage. The win kept the Blackhawks alive in the playoff race, so Crawford will likely start Saturday in Los Angeles.