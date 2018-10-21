Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: First win since December

Crawford made 37 saves Saturday in a 4-1 win over Columbus.

It was his first win in more than 10 months. Crawford's last win was Dec. 17, 2017; he suffered a concussion on Dec. 23. He's a must-play fantasy goaltender and he'll be the reason the Hawks have a chance at a playoff spot. Crawford is just that elite. Make sure he's in your blue paint.

More News
Our Latest Stories