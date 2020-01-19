Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Flashing skills of old

Crawford made 31 save in a 6-2 win over the Maple Leafs on Saturday.

Crawford has looked sharp in his last two, beating both Montreal and Toronto, and allowing just three goals. It's nice to see this former star laying down good performances, especially after a four-week span where he went 1-6 in seven starts. Robin Lehner has been the better goalie in the Windy City, but Crawford could push him if he builds on the confidence raised through these two performances.