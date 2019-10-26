Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Flattened by Hurricanes

Crawford stopped 27 of 31 shots in Saturday's 4-0 loss to the Hurricanes.

Carolina apparently came into this one with a book on the veteran goaltender -- the first three goals against Crawford were all scored high blocker side. The 34-year-old has stumbled to a 1-4-0 start to the season with a 3.67 GAA and .888 save percentage while in a timeshare with Robin Lehner, but it may not be long before the younger netminder assumes a larger share of the workload.