Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Full participant Monday
Crawford (concussion) practiced fully with the team Monday, Jason Lieser of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Crawford remains without a return timetable, but his full participation in Monday's practice is an encouraging step in the recovery process. Crawford last played Dec. 16 and has missed 21 games as a result of his most recent concussion.
