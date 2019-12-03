Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Gets no support Monday
Crawford permitted four goals on 30 shots in Monday's 4-0 loss to the Blues.
Crawford was outplayed by Jake Allen at the other end of the ice, resulting in a lopsided loss for the former. Crawford dropped to 5-7-2 with a 3.04 GAA and a .909 save percentage in 15 appearances. The 34-year-old will likely start one game in a road back-to-back -- the Blackhawks visit the Bruins on Thursday and then the Devils on Friday.
