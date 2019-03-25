Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Gets revenge versus Avs
Crawford stopped 19 of 20 shots in Sunday's 2-1 overtime win against the Avalanche.
This came in the second leg of a home-and-home set with the Avalanche. Crawford started Saturday in Denver, but gave up three goals in that loss. Crawford improved to 13-17-3 with a 2.97 GAA and a .908 save percentage. It's unclear if Crawford or Cam Ward will start Tuesday's game in Arizona.
