Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Gets revenge versus Avs

Crawford stopped 19 of 20 shots in Sunday's 2-1 overtime win against the Avalanche.

This came in the second leg of a home-and-home set with the Avalanche. Crawford started Saturday in Denver, but gave up three goals in that loss. Crawford improved to 13-17-3 with a 2.97 GAA and a .908 save percentage. It's unclear if Crawford or Cam Ward will start Tuesday's game in Arizona.