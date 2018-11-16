Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Gets starting nod

Crawford will guard the cage in Friday's home game against the Kings, Charlie Roumeliotis of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

Crawford was unbeatable in his last start Wednesday against St. Louis, stopping all 28 shots en route to an impressive 1-0 shutout victory. The 33-year-old netminder will look to keep rolling and pick up his fifth win of the campaign in a favorable home matchup with a Kings team that's 1-5-0 on the road this season.