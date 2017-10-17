Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Gets starting nod for Wednesday's contest
Crawford will guard the cage in Wednesday's road game against the Blues, Eric Lear of Blackhawks TV reports.
Crawford has been exceptional this season. The 32-year-old netminder currently leads the league in GAA (1.39) and save percentage (.960), and he's compiled a 4-1-0 record over five appearances. He'll look to stay hot in a road matchup with a St. Louis team that's averaging 2.83 goals per game this season, 17th in the NHL.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Continues hot start versus Predators•
-
Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Looking to bounce back Saturday•
-
Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Suffers first loss of season Thursday•
-
Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Tending twine Thursday•
-
Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Stops 41 Tuesday•
-
Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Patrolling crease Tuesday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...