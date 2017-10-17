Play

Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Gets starting nod for Wednesday's contest

Crawford will guard the cage in Wednesday's road game against the Blues, Eric Lear of Blackhawks TV reports.

Crawford has been exceptional this season. The 32-year-old netminder currently leads the league in GAA (1.39) and save percentage (.960), and he's compiled a 4-1-0 record over five appearances. He'll look to stay hot in a road matchup with a St. Louis team that's averaging 2.83 goals per game this season, 17th in the NHL.

