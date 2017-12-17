Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Gets starting nod
Crawford led the team onto the ice and will start in Sunday's game against Minnesota, Tracey Myers of NHL.com reports.
Crawford will draw his fifth straight start after rattling off four straight wins (.925 save percentage during that span). With Minnesota currently averaging the least amount of shots per game in the league (28.6), Crawford has a good chance at keeping his hot streak rolling in this one.
