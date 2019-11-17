Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Gets Sunday start

Crawford will start between the pipes for Sunday's home tilt against the Sabres, Eric Lear of the Blackhawks' official site reports.

Crawford will return to the crease after getting Saturday off, and hasn't been great this year, going 3-4-1 along with a 3.24 GAA and .908 save percentage. The 34-year-old will get a perfectly averaged matchup, taking on the 15th best offense in terms of goals per game this campaign (3.00). Each start is important for Crawford, as it looks like coach Jeremy Colliton has kept an open battle between Crawford and Robin Lehner for starts early this year.