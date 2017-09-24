Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Gets Sunday's starting nod
Crawford will be the starting netminder for Monday's preseason game against Boston, Mark Lazerus of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
With the regular season fast approaching, Crawford is expected to get a whole game's worth of work in Monday. The 32-year-old will look to build on his strong performance in his first preseason action, stopping 30 shots and only allowing one goal.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Swept out of playoffs•
-
Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Starting Game 4 in goal•
-
Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Can't salvage Game 3 despite 46 saves•
-
Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Will start Monday•
-
Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Burned for five goals in Game 2 loss•
-
Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Gets starting nod for Game 2•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...