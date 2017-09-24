Play

Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Gets Sunday's starting nod

Crawford will be the starting netminder for Monday's preseason game against Boston, Mark Lazerus of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

With the regular season fast approaching, Crawford is expected to get a whole game's worth of work in Monday. The 32-year-old will look to build on his strong performance in his first preseason action, stopping 30 shots and only allowing one goal.

