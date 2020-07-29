Crawford will start Wednesday's exhibition game versus the Blues, Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Crawford's training camp debut Saturday was the first indicator that he was past the COVID-19 problems and ready to go. However, Thursday's exhibition serves as further confirmation that he is preparing to take on the primary netminding duties in the team's upcoming five-game set versus the Oilers. Crawford was playing well just prior to the league's hiatus, posting a 5-2-0 record, a 2.15 GAA and a .934 save percentage over the last seven contests.