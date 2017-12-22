Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Gives up four goals in loss
Crawford allowed four goals on 22 shots in Thursday's loss to the Stars.
It was a rare off night for Chicago's starting netminder, who picked up his first loss in six starts. He didn't get any offensive support in the defeat and fell to 16-8-2 on the season. Crawford has been dynamite lately, so we wouldn't read too much into this one. The veteran owns a phenomenal .932 save percentage and should have no problem bouncing back.
