Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Gives up lead late
Crawford stopped 32 of 36 shots, but allowed the tying and winning goals 12 seconds apart in the third period of a 4-3 loss to Vegas on Thursday.
Crawford was having a pretty solid night until Jonathan Marchessault and Alex Tuch struck back-to-back, flipping this game on its head. The 33-year-old has now lost seven straight and is likely going to have to play lights out to be of much use to his owners given how much the Blackhawks are struggling this year. It's a good idea to look elsewhere for help if you can.
