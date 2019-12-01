Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Gives up two goals in relief
Crawford permitted two goals on 15 shots in relief of Robin Lehner in Saturday's 7-3 loss to the Avalanche.
Crawford played Friday's game versus the Avalanche as well, allowing a total of seven goals on 38 shots over the home-and-home set. The 34-year-old won't take any damage to his record, but his GAA rose to 2.97 while his save percentage slipped to .912 after the relief appearance. It's unclear which of the two goalies head coach Jeremy Colliton will turn to for Monday's matchup against the defending champion Blues.
