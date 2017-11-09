Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Going against Philly in road start
Crawford will block pucks on the road against the Flyers on Thursday, NHL.com reports.
This will be the eighth straight appearance for Crawford, who owns a sterling 1.72 GAA and .943 save percentage over that span. He's about to face a younger Flyers team that is ranked 14th in the league with an average of 3.13 goals per game.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Shutout streak ends against Habs•
-
Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Starting Sunday against Montreal•
-
Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Pitches second straight shutout Saturday•
-
Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Will start Saturday•
-
Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Perfect in victory•
-
Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: In goal Wednesday against Philadelphia•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...