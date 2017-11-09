Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Going against Philly in road start

Crawford will block pucks on the road against the Flyers on Thursday, NHL.com reports.

This will be the eighth straight appearance for Crawford, who owns a sterling 1.72 GAA and .943 save percentage over that span. He's about to face a younger Flyers team that is ranked 14th in the league with an average of 3.13 goals per game.

