Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Going for sixth straight victory

Crawford will patrol the home crease in Monday's game against the Canucks, Mark Lazerus of The Athletic reports.

Crawford has been perfect in his last five starts, accumulating a 5-0-0 record to go along with a 1.48 GAA and .955 save percentage in that span. The 34-year-old will draw a solid matchup, facing an offense that ranks 26th in goals per game this season (2.67).

