Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Going for sixth-stright victory
Crawford will patrol the home crease in Monday's game against the Canucks, Mark Lazerus of The Athletic reports.
Crawford has been perfect in his last five starting, accumulating a 5-0-0 record to go along with a 1.48 GAA and .955 save percentage in that span. The 34-year-old will draw a solid matchup, facing an offense that ranks 26th in goals per game this season (2.67).
