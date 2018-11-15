Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Grabs first shutout of season

Crawford stopped all 28 shots he faced in Wednesday's 1-0 win over the Blues.

The 33-year-old had been mired in a slump, stumbling to a 4.34 GAA while losing five straight starts, but Crawford emphatically shook it off with his first shutout of the campaign. The performance boosted his save percentage to a respectable .911 through 10 games, and he'll look to build on it when the Blackhawks host the Kings on Friday.