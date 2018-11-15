Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Grabs first shutout of season
Crawford stopped all 28 shots he faced in Wednesday's 1-0 win over the Blues.
The 33-year-old had been mired in a slump, stumbling to a 4.34 GAA while losing five straight starts, but Crawford emphatically shook it off with his first shutout of the campaign. The performance boosted his save percentage to a respectable .911 through 10 games, and he'll look to build on it when the Blackhawks host the Kings on Friday.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Taking on St. Louis•
-
Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Hung out to dry•
-
Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Commanding crease Saturday•
-
Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Loses fourth straight•
-
Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Draws start against Hurricanes•
-
Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Falls to Calgary•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 7
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...