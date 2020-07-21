General manager Stan Bowman is still hopeful Crawford (undisclosed) will be able to join the Blackhawks before the team heads to Edmonton, Eric Lear of the Blackhawks' official site reports.

The Blackhawks will head to Edmonton and enter the NHL's "bubble" Sunday, so time is running out for Crawford, who has yet to participate in training camp due to an undisclosed issue. If he's ultimately unable to travel with the team to Edmonton but is cleared to link up with his teammates at a later date, Crawford will have to self quarantine for seven days upon his arrival. For now, with Crawford's status up in the air, Malcolm Subban and Collin Delia will continue to battle for the Blackhawks' starting job in camp.