Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Hasn't received medical clearance

Crawford (concussion) has yet to be cleared medically, Eric Lear of the Blackhawks' official site reports.

Crawford deemed himself "ready to go" physically Friday, but the Blackhawks are clearly going to proceed with extreme caution to ensure the veteran netminder is back to 100 percent before returning to game action. Although he won't make the trip to Detroit for Wednesday's matchup with the Red Wings, there's still a chance Crawford will receive clearance ahead of Friday's game against Colorado.