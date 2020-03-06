Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Holds off Edmonton rally

Crawford kicked out 21 shots in a 4-3 win over Edmonton on Thursday.

Crawford and the Blackhawks held a 4-1 lead approaching the midway point of the third period, but the Oilers struck twice inside of a minute to make things interesting. Crawford made a critical save on a Leon Draisaitl one-timer in tight with less than three minutes remaining to preserve the lead and secure the win. It was the fourth straight victory for Crawford, who owns a sparkling .937 save percentage in that time.