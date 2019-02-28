Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Holds on for win in return
Crawford (concussion) gave up three goals on 32 shots in Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Ducks in his first start since being activated from injured reserve.
The Blackhawks trailed by a goal for most of the third period, but Alex DeBrincat tied it and Patrick Kane scored the winner with 17 seconds remaining. Crawford's record is at 7-14-2 with a 3.27 GAA and a .902 save percentage. Hopefully, the Canadian goalie will be able to stay healthy for the remainder of the season.
