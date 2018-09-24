Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Hoping to practice soon

Crawford (upper body) is hoping to return to practice Saturday or "early next week" according to coach Joel Quenneville. However, Quenneville also added that Crawford playing opening night may be a stretch.

The saga of Crawford's health continues. He's trying to return from a concussion, which is obviously a serious issue, and also one without a definitive timetable. It's hard to speculate on the future for the Canadian netminder, but having at least some sense of when he is going to return to practice is a positive sign.

More News
Our Latest Stories