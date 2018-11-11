Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Hung out to dry
Crawford made 21 saves in a 4-0 loss to the Flyers on Saturday.
It was a lonely night for Crow, who was hung out to dry Saturday. He's 3-6 with a 3.07 GAA and .901 save percentage. The Hawks are brutal right now -- they have lost seven straight. Crawford is the only reason they aren't being eaten alive. But he probably should be on your bench until that team figures out what they're doing this season.
