Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Implodes in Saturday's loss
Crawford surrendered four goals on 38 shots in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Blues.
Crawford had a 3-0 lead with 15:44 to go in the third period, but he allowed the Blues to pull off a massive comeback. It wasn't all Crawford's fault -- any collapse like that is a full-team issue -- but the 34-year-old will wear the loss to drop to 6-9-2 this year. He owns a 3.08 GAA and a .908 save percentage through 18 appearances. Head coach Jeremy Colliton has alternated his goalies evenly recently, and that's likely to continue as Robin Lehner is expected to start the second half of a back-to-back versus the Wild on Sunday.
