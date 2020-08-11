Crawford will patrol the crease during Tuesday's Game 1 versus Vegas, Charlie Roumeliotis of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

Crawford was shaky through the first three games of Chicago's qualifying-round series, but he stood on his head during Game 4, stopping 43 of 45 shots en route to a series-clinching victory. The 35-year-old backstop will need to carry that form into Game 1 of the Blackhawks' first-round matchup with the Golden Knights in order to have a shot at picking up his fourth win of the postseason, as Vegas' offense was nearly unstoppable during round-robin play, averaging 5.00 goals per game.